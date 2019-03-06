Eastman to Launch Advanced Circular Recycling Technology

Eastman Chemical plans to launch an advanced circular recycling technology that uses polyester waste which cannot be recycled by current mechanical methods. Moreover, the company’s goal is to be operating a full-scale, advanced circular recycling facility within 24 to 36 months.

Eastman has been a pioneer in developing methanolysis technology at commercial scale and has more than three decades of expertise in this innovative recycling process. Using the process of methanolysis, Eastman’s technology breaks down polyester-based products into their polymer building blocks—monomers, which can then be reintroduced to the production of new polyester-based polymers, delivering a true circular solution.

Advanced circular recycling technology can be an especially impactful solution, as low-quality polyester waste that would typically be diverted to landfills can instead be recycled into high-quality polyesters suitable for use in a variety of end markets, including food contact applications.

Eastman is currently executing an engineering feasibility study on the design and construction of a commercial scale methanolysis facility and has engaged in initial discussions with potential partners across the value chain on its development.