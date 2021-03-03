Elix and Polyscope Cooperate in Specialty Materials for Automotive Interior Applications

Cooperation to develop thermoplastic solutions for premium automotive parts such as sunroof modules and other structural components has been strengthened by supplier of ABS and derivatives Elix Polymers (U.S. office in Weston, Fla.) and SMA copolymer and terpolymer supplier Polyscope Polymers (U.S. office in Novi, Mich.). The two have been working together for years in the development of specialty compounds for high demanding applications.

Elix’s high-rubber content ABS modifier is now used in the production of Polyscope’s Xiran SMA compounds. The modifier, offered in powder form, has been shown to improve the toughness of engineering thermoplastics and is also used by several compounding companies due to its high quality and superior impact strength performance at room as well as low temperature for polymer blends. The high-rubber content ABS is part of Elix’s high-performance polymer modifiers portfolio which also includes several SAN compounding grades used as base resin for color concentrates.

Polyscope’s Xiran has been shown to outperform many other plastics when it comes to the production of large and high precision components requiring dimensional stability, low creep, high temperature resistance, stiffness and low warpage. Its ability to mold within very tight tolerances reportedly makes Xiran the ideal material for complex and precise parts with high freedom in design, allowing multiple parts and functional features to be integrated in single-shot molding at no additional cost. Sunroof frames are an excellent example in which Xiran compounds are used to produce large parts with high dimensional stability and low creep. The use of Xiran materials is said to offer designers a weight and cost reduction while also offering products with even greater functionalities and value-added features.

Both companies are very active in the Circular Economy. Elix launched E-LOOP for their Circular Economy activities, which covers all initiatives in terms of products, design and services. The company reportedly will continue to develop a more sustainable product portfolio and increase the amount of recycled material in their products. Elix has obtained the ISCC PLUS certification for their production facility in Tarragona, being the first producer of ABS and ABS blends to be certified with this system. Furthermore, they are working on several mechanically recycled products that preserve functionality in final customer applications, thanks to extensive cooperation with their key-customers and their understanding of the requirements of each market sector.

Polyscope SMA copolymers have been shown to have very good recyclability and in the sunroof application, metal parts could be replaced with their compounds, leading to a reduction in weight and high functional integration, resulting in lower energy consumption. Polyscope leads the Circular Economy activities through the CLAUT (CircuLar Automotive) foundation. Within the foundation, programs are coordinated across the full value chain to enhance the circularity potential from design to end-of-use with recycling, reuse or remanufacturing strategies. The Circular Economy activities also inspired Polyscope to become one of the founding fathers of the FAST Automotive Group, an EU-wide partnership between various companies along the automotive value chain with the aim of increasing the innovation speed.