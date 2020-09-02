Engel Announces Virtual Event to Showcase Planned Fakuma Rollouts

Engel has organized the live e-xperience virtual event to be held Oct. 13-16 in lieu of the postponed Fakuma trade show, which was to be held from Oct. 13-17 in Friedrichshafen, Germany. Engel will use the event to present the new products, technologies and services it originally planned to debut at Fakuma.

The same one-on-one interaction a trade show visitor would expect at Engel’s booth during a regular event is being emphasized in its virtual show. Visitors to the virtual trade fair can arrange appointments with their sales contact or a technology expert prior to the event, and meetings will take place via video conferencing using Microsoft Teams. During a meeting, Engel says the visitor will be guided through the exhibits online.

The company will be running all seven of its planned Fakuma machine exhibits at its Schwertberg headquarter’s technology center during the event. In addition to machine exhibits, the virtual event also has an experience zone where visitors can join in the action, tackling group-specific tasks that can be completed with Engel’s inject 4.0 products.

Live Presentations

Engel stressed that e-xperience is a live event and will include a keynote program. Engel experts will present on various topics over two days of the conference. The audience can use the chat function to ask questions during the presentation and participate in a live discussion following each presentation. The free four-day event program will kick off with a keynote speech from Engel CEO Stefan Engleder.

The five expert talks focus on the smart machine control unit, data analytics, digital service concepts, automation solutions and new processing technologies. All presentations and expert talks will also be available for download in the media library following the event. Engel said registration for its live e-xperience opens on Sept. 21. For more information on the exhibits and the lecture program, go to: www.engelglobal.com/Engelexperience.