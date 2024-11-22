Engel Begins Construction of New Automation Factory in Poland

Engel Group subsidiary TMA Automation Sp. z o.o. has begun construction of a new office and production building near the Gdansk Airport in Poland. Engel acquired a majority stake in TMA Automation in 2022, and in a release, the company said the new building in Gdansk will “intensify the collaboration” between the two entities. TMA Automation remains active in the market as an independent brand, and while its founders Marek Łangowski and Piotr Orlikowski will continue to manage the business, Walter Aumayr was named VP for post-merger integration of the Engel Group and managing director at TMA Automation. In this role, Engel says Aumayr will “supplement the local management team and strengthen the connection to the Engel Group.”

A digital rendering of TMA Automation’s new facility to open in Gdansk, Poland. Source: Engel

The new building is part of an expansion strategy for TMA Automation, which includes a doubling of the company’s workforce. TMA manufactures customized automation systems for Eastern Europe, specializing in developing and installing customized systems targeting in-mold labelling (IML), side-entry robots, palletizing and stand-alone assembly.

Engel notes that its collaboration with TMA in the region began long before the Austrian company acquired a majority stake in 2022. The new building is expected to be completed by autumn 2025. TMA was founded in 2010 in Gdynia, Poland, roughly 15 miles from the Gdansk Airport.