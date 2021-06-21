Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Injection Molding | 1 MINUTE READ

Engel Creates Dedicated Digital Sales Team

Engel Group says the new Digital Solutions Sales Team will manage all sales activities for digital products from its inject 4.0 program.
#industry4-0

Injection molding machine and automation supplier Engel Group (Schwertberg, Austria) announced the creation of a Digital Solutions Sales Team to manage the sale of products and services from its inject 4.0 program, which includes the company’s smart factory program—smart machine, smart production and smart service—covering the machine itself, the molding process and equipment service.

Specific programs and products that will fall under the purview of the new Digital Solutions Sales Team include the smart assistance systems from the iQ product family, shopfloor management solutions by TIG, such as MES authentig, and e-connect services, such as e-connect.24 and e‑connect.monitor.

In a release announcing the move, Stefan Engleder, Engel Group CEO, described the new approach as a holistic one. “The three areas of smart machine, smart production and smart service are becoming increasingly meshed,” Engleder said. “Bundling expert knowledge in a single sales team takes this development into account.” Engel said its global sales network will make available products from both Engel and TIG.

Hannes Zach, previously Head of Sales and Marketing at TIG and who has been with Engel since 2000, will lead the new Digital Solutions Sales unit. TIG was acquired by Engel in 2016, but it has always been managed as an independent company. Engel said that will continue going forward, including in product development and service.

Hannes Zach Engel

Hannes Zach will lead the new Digital Solutions Sales unit.

