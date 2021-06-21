Engel Creates Dedicated Digital Sales Team

Injection molding machine and automation supplier Engel Group (Schwertberg, Austria) announced the creation of a Digital Solutions Sales Team to manage the sale of products and services from its inject 4.0 program, which includes the company’s smart factory program—smart machine, smart production and smart service—covering the machine itself, the molding process and equipment service.

Specific programs and products that will fall under the purview of the new Digital Solutions Sales Team include the smart assistance systems from the iQ product family, shopfloor management solutions by TIG, such as MES authentig, and e-connect services, such as e-connect.24 and e‑connect.monitor.

In a release announcing the move, Stefan Engleder, Engel Group CEO, described the new approach as a holistic one. “The three areas of smart machine, smart production and smart service are becoming increasingly meshed,” Engleder said. “Bundling expert knowledge in a single sales team takes this development into account.” Engel said its global sales network will make available products from both Engel and TIG.

Hannes Zach, previously Head of Sales and Marketing at TIG and who has been with Engel since 2000, will lead the new Digital Solutions Sales unit. TIG was acquired by Engel in 2016, but it has always been managed as an independent company. Engel said that will continue going forward, including in product development and service.

