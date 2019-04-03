Engel Launches Wintec and Opens Second Office in Mexico

Related Topics: Injection Molding

Peter Auinger, Managing Director of Engel in Mexico was joined by Michale Feltes, president sales and service for Wintec, in a press conference at the company’s booth at Plastimagen (April 2-5; Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City) announcing the formal introduction of the machine line to the Mexican market.

Feltes told Plastics Technology that the Wintec brand started be sold into Mexico in the spring of 2018, following NPE. Began in 2014 as a standalone brand of high technology but standardized machines to target the general purpose market in Asia, Wintec’s sales presence has since spread around the world, including Africa, Russia, and near Asia, including Turkey, plus the U.S., Canada and Brazil.

Wintec, which is headquartered in Changzhou, China where the machines are manufactured, uses Engel’s global sales and service operation, including spare parts, but it has a completely independent sales organization, headed by Feltes.

Wintec currently has two machine platforms: the T Win—a servo-hydraulic, 2-platen machine ranging in clamp force from 450 to 1750 metric tonnes; and the E-Win, a smaller line of all-electric machines ranging in size from 50 to 280 metric tonnes.

In Mexico, Feltes said Wintec expects automotive and white goods to be top markets, with white goods including smaller kitchen appliances.

New Monterrey Location

In March, Engel de Mexico opened a second location in San Pedro near Monterrey, joining its existing operation in Querétaro. In a release, Auinger said the new location would put Engel closer to its customers in the industrial northern region of Mexico. Initially, the Monterrey location will be staffed by two sales employees and four service technicians. The office has a large conference room with state-of-the-art presentation technology, that can be used for customer training courses. During the opening event, the conference room technology was used to tie into the Querétaro office via video as well as a machine’s control on a press in its tech center.

For training directly on the machine, Engel has teamed with a partner in Monterrey with a technical center that has presses available for Engel customers.