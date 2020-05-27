Engineered Polyolefins Compounder Mytex Polymers Plans Expansion

Engineered polyolefins custom compounder Mytex Polymers, Jeffersonville, Ind., owned by Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., has plans to expand capacity at its Covington, Ga., facility, to meet demand for long glass fiber polypropylene (LGF-PP) compounds. The $7 million investment will entail a new production line at the company’s existing 140,000-sq.ft. facility, and will create fifteen new jobs.

Mytex compounds high-performance engineered polyolefin materials for a wide variety of applications. They develop, test and manufacture polymer solutions that are used in everything from automotive parts (both exterior and interior) to household appliances and from recreational vehicles and industrial equipment to specialty packaging

The company is best known for its Funcster pultruded LGF-PP for injection molding which has been long known for its use in structural applications, either under the hood or when used in conjunction with other materials such as PVC. In more recent years, Funcster has also become an industry-recognized appearance-grade LFG-PP material in the automotive market due to the reportedly unmatched glass dispersion. Funcster LGF-PP has played a key role in the technological advancements and development of inner liners for composite tailgates in the automotive industry, where the material is colored and visible. Automotive manufacturers are now said to be able to achieve better cost structures with weight reductions, part number reductions and cycle time reduction for key functional and structural parts, due to these technology advancements.