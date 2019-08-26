ENTEK Expands Customer Support Department

ENTEK, a manufacturer of twin-screw corotating extruders, turnkey production extrusion systems, extrusion wear parts and components, has expanded its customer support department by hiring Darla Bulmer to lead the growing department.

Customer support duties have been handled by ENTEK’s sales, manufacturing and engineering personnel in the past, and that will continue to some degree, according to Linda Campbell, ENTEK’s v.p. sales. But expanding the customer support department will provide customers with even better support from a larger team of dedicated customer service professionals; will give the salespeople more time to focus on customers; and will allow ENTEK to expand the support and services offered to its customers, Campbell said.

Darla Bulmer

“ENTEK has been providing its twin-screw extruders to the industry for over 20 years, and our fleet of machines around the world continues to grow,” said Campbell. “Customer support has always been our top priority and the structure of this department is designed to provide even better service to our valued customers.”

Bulmer comes to ENTEK from General Motors, where she worked the past six years in global service positions. Prior to that she worked for Hewlett-Packard as a sr. technical lead. She has a strong background in leading teams by establishing processes and procedures that proactively support customer needs.

In addition to Bulmer, ENTEK’s customer support department includes Matt Ramsdell and Toby Daugherty. Matt is a 24-year ENTEK veteran with a background in electrical and controls engineering who has been leading customer support in recent years. Toby recently joined the Customer Support Department after four years of experience with the assembly group at ENTEK, where he has assisted numerous customers with his mechanical knowledge.

We’d rather send you $15 than rely on our crystal ball… It’s Capital Spending Survey season and the manufacturing industry is counting on you to participate! Odds are that you received our 5-minute Plastics survey from Plastics Technology in your mail or email. Fill it out and we’ll email you $15 to exchange for your choice of gift card or charitable donation. Are you in the U.S. and not sure you received the survey? Contact us to access it. Help us inform the industry and everybody benefits.