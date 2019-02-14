ENTEK Promotes Campbell to V.P., Sales

ENTEK Manufacturing has named Linda Campbell vice president of sales. Based in Lebanon, Ore., ENTEK makes twin-screw compounding extruders. Campbell has been with the firm for 30 years, most recently as director of sales.

Since joining ENTEK, Campbell has worked in a variety of positions, including accounting, purchasing, sales, and customer support. She has been a key contributor to the development of ENTEK Extruder’s business selling extruders, extrusion systems, wear parts, and services. As part of the company’s leadership team she provides leadership and guidance in managing every aspect of ENTEK Manufacturing’s daily operations. Linda is the leader with primary responsibility for ENTEK Extruders’ customer-facing and inside sales teams and the extrusion pilot plant.

In 2016, Linda was honored by Plastics News as one of its “Women Breaking the Mold,” its yearly special report on influential women in the plastics industry. She is a member of the WBM advisory board and recently served on an industry panel at the 2018 Plastics News Women Breaking the Mold conference in Chicago.

“Linda is deeply committed to the practice of servant leadership which has the core principle that a leader should be focused primarily on the growth and well-being of the people they lead,” said Dr. Kirk Hanawalt, ENTEK Manufacturing’s president. “She also embraces and consistently practices ENTEK’s core values of respect, commitment, integrity, and innovation.

“Linda’s new title is a well-deserved recognition of her invaluable contributions to building the extruder business and her vision for growing and strengthening that business in the years to come,” Hanawalt added.