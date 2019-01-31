Erema Group Acquires 60 Percent Stake in Plasmac

Austria-based Erema Group (U.S. office Ipswich, Mass.) has acquired 60 percent of the recycling machine manufacturer Plasmac Srl to further expand its recycling range for in-house applications. The remaining 40 percent of the recycling machine manufacturer is owned by Syncro Group, a manufacturer in Italy that makes equipment for the blown film industry.

Plasmac has been active worldwide as a manufacturer of recycling plants since 1994 and was previously based in Aylesbury, England. In June 2018, the Syncro Group relocated the business to Busto Arsizio, Italy and in January 2019, Plasmac Srl was newly established.

Plasmac has comprehensive expertise in edge trim recycling. The company’s Alpha direct feed extruder and Omega shredder-extruder system reportedly offers easy-to-use solutions for throughputs of up to 250 kg/h. This range is supplemented by the Powerfeed edge trim transport system.

"These machines and components expand our product range of systems for straightforward standard applications in the in-house segment, which is very important to us," says Manfred Hackl, CEO of the Erema Group. Gabriele Caccia, CEO of Plasmac and Syncro, also sees the cooperation between Erema and Syncro as a successful one because, he emphasizes, "the Syncro know-how in the blown film industry and our worldwide company group network are valuable contributions to a successful cooperation.”