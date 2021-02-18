} Eriez Completes Plant Expansion | Plastics Technology
Recycling | 1 MINUTE READ

Eriez Completes Plant Expansion

A major expansion provides space for manufacturing, R&D, aftermarket repair and a new Recycling Test Center for full-scale equipment demonstrations.
#sustainability

Matthew Naitove

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

Expanded Eriez plant


Completion of a 32% expansion to its Wager Rd. facility in Erie, Pa., was recently announced by Eriez, a major supplier of magnets and metal detection and separation technologies. A company spokesman says the expansion was prompted in part by growth in recycling applications. The additional 38,000 ft2 provides a new manufacturing bay with an R&D area, a new Recycling Test Center for full-scale equipment demonstration and evaluation, a new Electronics Lab and a doubling in size of the Aftermarket Repair Center.

