Eriez Completes Plant Expansion

Most extrusion operations generate scrap, and in the case of sheet for thermoforming it can exceed 70% of total output.

There’s more to TP polyesters than you think. You may know PET, PBT, and PETG—but what about PCT, PCTG, PCTA, and PTT? If you’re not sure what they are, how their properties compare, and who sells them, we have the answers—and lots of new developments to report.