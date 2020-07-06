Essentium Supplying Texas with 3D Printed Face Mask Kits

Essentium is working with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Military Department and other groups at a State level to supply PPE. The company has shifted capacity in its Texas operations to produce protective face mask kits based on FDA emergency use authorization.

The reusable mask frames are made with Essentium PA (thermoplastic nylon), which allows for easy cleaning; and are used with a single-use, replaceable filtration media that is ASTM Level 2 certified.

To date, Essentium has produced more than 60,000 3D printed face mask kits for the State of Texas. As each kit comes with replaceable filters, it represents the equivalent of providing between 1.9 to 3.8 million individual masks.

In June, I spoke with Blake Mosher of Essentium and Darayus Pardivala of Sulzer about Essentium’s work in creating 3D printed face masks for Sulzer employees.

Essentium is providing 6,000 3D printed protective face mask kits to Sulzer. As an essential business, Sulzer has continued operating throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The kits will be worn by employees in Sulzer locations in North and South America.

Check out the video below to learn more.