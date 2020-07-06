Essentium Supplying Texas with 3D Printed Face Mask Kits

Essentium is working with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Military Department and other groups at a State level to supply PPE. The company has shifted capacity in its Texas operations to produce protective face mask kits based on FDA emergency use authorization.
The reusable mask frames are made with Essentium PA (thermoplastic nylon), which allows for easy cleaning; and are used with a single-use, replaceable filtration media that is ASTM Level 2 certified.
To date, Essentium has produced more than 60,000 3D printed face mask kits for the State of Texas. As each kit comes with replaceable filters, it represents the equivalent of providing between 1.9 to 3.8 million individual masks.
In June, I spoke with Blake Mosher of Essentium and Darayus Pardivala of Sulzer about Essentium’s work in creating 3D printed face masks for Sulzer employees.
Essentium is providing 6,000 3D printed protective face mask kits to Sulzer. As an essential business, Sulzer has continued operating throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
The kits will be worn by employees in Sulzer locations in North and South America.
Check out the video below to learn more.
RELATED CONTENT
-
3D Printing Start-Up Competes with Injection Molding
A year-old company is devoted to large-scale custom 3D printing at prices competitive with injection molding to 20,000 parts.
-
Best of…Best Practices in Injection Molding
Fifty expert speakers at Plastics Technology’s annual Molding Conference will offer their insights to help you optimize your process.
-
3D-Printed Plastic Molds: K Exhibit Would Make You a Believer
Perhaps you have heard that additive manufacturing—a.k.a. 3D printing—can be used to make injection tooling inserts out of plastics—relatively quickly, at relatively low cost, and with little human labor involved.