EVCO Plastics to Add White-Room and LSR Molding

EVCO’s new Georgia plant will house its first white room and LSR molding capabilities.

EVCO Plastics, a plastics injection molder with nine plants in the U.S., Mexico and China, has just added its tenth plant, which will enable new capabilities for the company. Based in DeForest, Wis., EVCO (evcoplastics.com) recently purchased a facility near its CAL 1 plant located outside Calhoun, Ga. Dubbed CAL 2, the new plant adds 40,000 ft2, including room for 20 injection machines of up to 500 tons and a 725-ft2 metrology room. In addition, CAL 2 will introduce EVCO’s first white room (22,000 ft2) and first LSR molding capability (2100 ft2), both aimed to support medical and commercial lighting customers. When fully operational this fall, CAL 2 will be a food-grade compliant facility with highly automated “lights-out” production. It brings EVCO’s total footprint to 1 million ft2. The company employs over 900 people to operate more than 140 injection presses from 28 to 3500 tons.

EVCO also is currently adding 13,000 ft2 to its AMP facility in DeForest, providing room for more machines as well as storage of raw materials and finished goods.