Evonik Establishes New 3D Printing Technology Center in the U.S.

The new technology center for 3D printing.

Evonik has opened a new technology center for 3D printing in Austin, Texas. The U.S. site will play a key role in the development of new, ready-to-use materials for powder bed fusion manufactured by the Structured Polymers technology.

Evonik's new Center for Structured Polymers Technology comprises an application technology laboratory with 3D printers and a processing area, a research and development laboratory, production rooms and associated office areas as well as meeting rooms. The building complex has modern air extraction systems, is said to meet the highest safety standards and complies with applicable workplace ergonomics standards.

Vikram Devarajan, managing director of the 3D printing technology center in Austin, Texas, says: "By expanding our capabilities in North America, we are sending an important signal to our partners in the region that we can now better support them with new technological opportunities in materials development right in their own backyard.”

In January 2019, Evonik acquired Structured Polymers Inc., a U.S.-based start-up for 3D printing materials, after having invested in the company two years earlier through its venture capital unit. This gave the group access to a new patented technology with the declared aim of expanding the existing product portfolio of special polymer powders for additive manufacturing. Structured Polymers’ technology is based on a polymer granulate that is processed into fine powder material in various steps.

As a result of the acquisition, the first ready-to-use powder materials were introduced to the market in late-2019: two thermoplastic elastomers based on copolyesters for powder-based 3D printing technologies. Both products reportedly exhibit high elasticity and flexibility combined with good resilience, remain tough and flexible after the printing process without compromising surface quality and are available in white or black, depending on the application.

"The new technology center continues the success story of Structured Polymers under the umbrella of Evonik. We have now created the necessary framework to establish this advanced technology for the production of 3D printable polymer powders on the market," says Thomas Große-Puppendahl, head of the additive manufacturing innovation growth field at Evonik.