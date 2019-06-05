Evonik, Evolve Additive Solutions to Develop 3D Printing Materials for STEP Process

Evonik and Evolve Additive Solutions Inc. will work together to formulate Evonik’s thermoplastic materials to be used in Evolve's STEP additive manufacturing technology. The initial development efforts will focus on polyamide 12, PEBA, transparent polyamide and polymer of the polyamide 6 series. In the future, the combined efforts should result in a wider range of materials for STEP users with more 3D printing material choices for production that are commonly used in traditionally manufactured products.

Evolve’s STEP technology will sit alongside traditional manufacturing processes, such as injection molding on the manufacturing floor, augmenting an organization’s production capabilities and allowing “freedom of design and faster time to market with toollessproduction.” The selective thermoplastic electrophotographic process from Evolve is still in the alpha development stage and is expected to be commercial in late-2020.