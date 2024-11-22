Evonik Publishes Life Cycle Assessment Data in High Performance Polymers Plastics Database

Source: Evonik

Evonik is publishing life cycle assessment (LCA) information for its Vestamid nylon and Trogamid transparent nylon products in its High Performance Polymers Plastics Database. It is part of its commitment to transparency and accountability to customers regarding the circularity and sustainability of its products and services. At this stage, LCA data is available for over 100 products, with further data expected for additional products.

Evonik’s Vestamid line of nylons have customizable properties, partly due to its incorporation of materials such as glass fibers, impact modifiers or adhesion promoters. This product line is widely known for its excellent resistance to heat, impact, water and solvents. The company’s Trogamid line of transparent nylons expands the range of possible applications to areas such as optical equipment and food industry containers. In a move for additional transparency, the LCA methodology used by the High-Performance Polymers business line has been certified by TÜV Rheinland Energy & Environment GmbH, a world leader in the technical testing of systems and products in accordance with international systems since 2021.

Customers of Vestamid and Trogamid materials can benefit greatly from the fact-driven metrics generated by LCAs, including water and land use, and carbon emissions. Evonik says these metrics are a boon for customers looking to build and document a value chain that meets their own sustainability goals.

Says Florian Hermes, director of sustainable business solutions at Evonik’s High Performance Polymers business line, “When it comes to sustainability, transparency and customer accountability are critical. For instance, LCA data shows our Vestamid eCO LX9039 BBM100 has a carbon footprint of 2.7 kg CO2eq/kg product and blue water consumption of 27 kg. Designed for applications such as toothbrush filaments, manufacturers using our nylon 12 in production now also have data to show their customers the benefits of using a material that is made with renewable energy, and 100% biobased carbon in a mass-balanced approach.”