Evonik to Boost Production of Transparent Nylon Compounds

Evonik (U.S. office in Parsippany, N.J.) has plans for a significant production expansion of transparent its Trogamid CX nylon compounds at the Marl Chemical Park (Germany). Scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2020, the project will double the capacity of these semi-crystalline transparent nylons, produced with cycloaliphatic diamine and 1,12-dodecanedioic acid monomers. They boast higher chemical resistance and stress cracking than amorphous transparent nylons.

The company will be expanding its Trogamid CX production in part through targeted debottlenecking efforts, in part through comprehensive optimization initiatives undertaken by production management. According to head of Evonik Granules & Compounds Iordanis Savvopoulos, the company has seen consistently high demand, especially in the consumer goods segment, for specialized material solutions that combine highest transparency, quality, and design freedom with the excellent processing characteristics.

For many years, Trogamid CX has been a well-known brand in the sports, leisure, automotive, and cosmetics industries, as well as in medical technology and in optical applications. As a lens material for sports and ski goggles, the polymer offers crystal-clear visibility, high UV protection and excellent mechanical strength. In automotive, it is well known as a decorative material for interior applications that stands out for its high transparency and scratch-resistance.