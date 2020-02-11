Exact Metrology Now Represents German Builder of Industrial CT Scanner

Exact Metrology, Cincinnati, Ohio, a leading supplier and service provider of 3D and CR scanning for industrial and commercial concerns is now the U.S. distributor of the GOM CT scanner from Germany’s GOM GmbH--an established leading global company in structured light scanning technologies. GOM develops, produces and distributes software, machines and systems for industrial and automated 3D coordinate measuring technology, 3D computed tomography, as well as 3D testing based on the latest research results and innovative technologies.
The computed tomography scanner GOM CT provides 3D data of internal and external component geometries in reportedly exceptionally high resolution. The GOM CT produces the finest details visible throughout the component, simplifying initial sampling, tool correction and inspection tasks during production. It captures complex components including the "inner workings" in a single scanning process, so that the user receives a complete image of the test specimen for form and position analysis or nominal/actual comparisons. The system shows its greatest strengths when digitizing smaller plastic and light metal parts.
As with all GOM metrology systems, the control of the device, data acquisition and evaluation are combined in a single software package. This means that no further software is required; the chain from recording the raw data to creating the measurement report is greatly simplified.
Exact Metrology will house a GOM CT scanner at their Brookfield, Wisconsin location. Once there, it will be used for customer demonstrations and educational purposes, as well as contract scanning.
RELATED CONTENT
-
What We Didn't Know About Dielectric Properties of Plastics
With speed at a premium, computers and other electronic devices are moving to higher frequencies.
-
How to Get Better MFI Results
The MFI test is used widely among the various segments of the plastics industry. The difficulty is that any two labs can easily come up with different results, making it difficult to determine whether a material meets a desired MFI spec. Here are some reasons why such discrepancies occur and what can be done about them.
-
Stress: Diagnose It Before It Ruins Your Parts
Residual stress is an inherent result of plastics manufacturing processes and occurs when molten polymer is cooled and shaped.