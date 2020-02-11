Exact Metrology Now Represents German Builder of Industrial CT Scanner

Exact Metrology, Cincinnati, Ohio, a leading supplier and service provider of 3D and CR scanning for industrial and commercial concerns is now the U.S. distributor of the GOM CT scanner from Germany’s GOM GmbH--an established leading global company in structured light scanning technologies. GOM develops, produces and distributes software, machines and systems for industrial and automated 3D coordinate measuring technology, 3D computed tomography, as well as 3D testing based on the latest research results and innovative technologies.

The computed tomography scanner GOM CT provides 3D data of internal and external component geometries in reportedly exceptionally high resolution. The GOM CT produces the finest details visible throughout the component, simplifying initial sampling, tool correction and inspection tasks during production. It captures complex components including the "inner workings" in a single scanning process, so that the user receives a complete image of the test specimen for form and position analysis or nominal/actual comparisons. The system shows its greatest strengths when digitizing smaller plastic and light metal parts.

To achieve a very high level of detail during component digitization, the components of the GOM CT are said to be perfectly matched to each other: A high-contrast 3k X-ray detector generates a very fine pixel grid (3008 x 2512 pixels) and thus lays the foundation for high-precision detection of the measured components. Five-axis kinematics with integrated centering table makes it easier for the user to position the component optimally in the measuring volume, so that the measurement is always performed with the best possible resolution. Moreover, within the measuring volume (diameter: 240 mm, height: 400 mm) several objects can be measured simultaneously in one scan, further reducing processing times.

As with all GOM metrology systems, the control of the device, data acquisition and evaluation are combined in a single software package. This means that no further software is required; the chain from recording the raw data to creating the measurement report is greatly simplified.

Exact Metrology will house a GOM CT scanner at their Brookfield, Wisconsin location. Once there, it will be used for customer demonstrations and educational purposes, as well as contract scanning.