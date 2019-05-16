Extrupet Adds Second Starlinger PET Recycling Line

Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd, South Africa’s first and largest recycling operation for post- consumer PET bottles, has ordered a second Starlinger PET recycling line to meet the country’s growing demand for rPET.

Extrupet’s PhoenixPET plant, located in Wadeville just east of Johannesburg, converts more than 2.5 million PET bottles per day into flakes and pellets. The company established a recycling plant and in 2014 added a Starlinger recoSTAR PET recycling line that satisfies the strict food safety requirements of many local and multinational brands. Over the past years, the demand for recycled material has been steadily growing, to a point where Extrupet started investigating the purchase of a second recycling machine. With the new Starlinger line, a recoSTAR PET 165 HC iV+ that will be delivered early next year, Extrupet will significantly increase the recycling capacity of its South African factory. The new line will achieve a throughput of approx. 1,900 kg/h – slightly more than the first recycling line – and will be equipped with a larger solid-state polycondensation unit to further increase the cleaning efficiency and set a new benchmark in terms of rPET pellet quality.

Extrupet’s group director, Mr. Ravi Chanrai, states that in addition to the upcoming expansion in South Africa, the group also plans to increase the capacity of its Nigerian recycling operations.