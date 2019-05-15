ExxonMobil Doubles Capacity of Santoprene Thermoplastic Elastomers in Wales

ExxonMobil Chemical, Irving, Texas, has completed an expansion of its specialty elastomers manufacturing plant in Newport, Wales, which doubles the plant’s manufacturing capacity and increases global manufacturing capacity of Santoprene thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPVs) by 25%.

Santoprene thermoplastic elastomers are engineered to perform like vulcanized rubber, and can be re-used and re-engineered, leading to reduced shipping weights, improved recycling capabilities and more-sustainable manufacturing. The project created approximately 35 full-time production jobs and supported 130 jobs during construction. ExxonMobil also manufactures Santoprene in Pensacola, Florida.

Said ExxonMobil Chemical’s president Karen McKee,“ExxonMobil’s high-performance plastics help make automotive and consumer products lighter, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and higher performance, compared with products made with traditional materials.”