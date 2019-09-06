ExxonMobil to Highlight Sustainability in Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive & More at K 2019

At K 2019, ExxonMobil will demonstrate sustainability with the introduction of new solutions in a range of applications including packaging, automotive, consumer products, agriculture, building and construction, hygiene and personal care, and lubricants. Key highlights to look for:

▪ Exceed XP, Exceed and Enable performance PE polymers, which help overcome the recycling issues typically associated with conventional laminated structures. These new full PE laminated solutions can easily be recycled where programs and facilities to collect and recycle plastic films exists, while delivering the performance properties needed for high-quality packaging.

▪ New technological advancements using recycled PE in combination with performance PE polymers to produce a range of sustainable flexible film applications.

▪ Rethink Recycle with Vistamaxx metallocene ethylene-propylene performance polymers which allow low-cost recycled content utilization while targeting high-value applications.

▪ Game-changing film technology that combines Exceed XP with ExxonMobil PP to deliver heavy-duty sack films with extreme performance and high-heat resistance.

▪ New developments in coloring Exxtral performance specialty TPO compounds used for vehicle interiors beyond the dark/black and neutral colors that are currently available. A new PP color spectrum is inspiring the creation of original design solutions for interior car parts, while maintaining the performance benefits.

Also look for several of ExxonMobil’s polymer and application advancements to be on demonstration through collaborations with leading machine manufacturers or presented in a series of TechTalks at the ExxonMobil pavilion. At machine manufacturer booths, visitors will be able to see packaging films, automotive parts and consumer goods being produced using polymers from ExxonMobil and can discuss these applications with industry experts.

