3/24/2020 | 1 MINUTE READ

Facing Partial Shutdown, Tessy Plastics Pays Out $2000 Per Employee

As operations in New York and Pennsylvania are impacted by government enforcement of shutdowns, Tessy issued the checks to nearly 1100 employees.

Tony Deligio

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

The $2000 checks were issued to just over 1000 employees at the company’s New York locations in Skaneateles and Elbridge and approximately 80 employees between Tessy Tooling (Erie, Penn.) and NuTec Tooling Systems Inc. (Meadville, Penn.), according to Roland Beck, president and owner of Tessy.

As originally reported at Syracuse.com on March 23, Beck informed the employees of the payment in a letter sent that same day. In response to orders from local government, Beck said Tessy has stopped running all non-essential work and is currently concentrating on essential medical products.

In terms of capacity utilization, Beck said its facilities are running at about 80 percent right now, with the hope being that figure will drop no lower than 60 percent. In terms of how long this might last, Beck said the company is operating in the dark.

Tessy has not received any guidance from the state regarding how long the shutdown will last,” Beck said. “I don’t believe that anyone knows that information.”

Tessy was founded in 1973 by Roland’s father, Henry Beck. At the start of the year, the company announced a $20 million investment in its South Plant in Elbridge, expanding it by 100,000-ft2.

Tessy Plastics Elbridge New York

Tessy Plastics operations in Elbridge, New York. 

