Fakuma 2020 Cancelled

In the face of many exhibitors either pulling out of the event completely or scaling back their booth plans, P. E. Schall GmbH & Co. KG, organizer of the Fakuma show, has announced it will postpone the 27th edition of the event until October 12-16, 2021. The show, which has become a showcase of injection molding technology and is held in Friedrichshafen, Germany in non-K years was scheduled to take place from Oct. 13-17.

Bettina Schall, managing director of P. E. Schall, said in a release that her company, exhibitors and local government had worked hard to meet the requirements to hold the event safely, which she thinks they accomplished, but consultation with exhibitors lead to the decision to postpone.

“We fulfilled all of the prerequisites,” Schall said. “However, in cooperation with the exhibitor advisory board we’ve now decided to postpone Fakuma 2020 to October 2021.”

Earlier in July, several prominent exhibitors, including Engel, KraussMaffei, Wittmann Battenfeld and Sepro Group, announced they would either not attend Fakuma or would attend in a diminished capacity.

Fakuma will not take place this October in Friedrichshafen, Germany following the decision by organizer P.E. Schall to postpone the tradeshow until October 2021.