Fakuma Exhibitors Drop Out as Covid-19 Impacts 2020 Plans

Even as organizer P.E. Schall works with the local government to determine if and how the trade show can go forward, saying in a June 29th statement that it will give a formal “go-ahead” for Fakuma 2020 no later than the end of July, major exhibitors are opting out on their own. Held in non-K years in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Fakuma is regarded as a key technology showcase for injection molding. The 2020 show, if held, would run from Oct. 13-17. The 2021 event is scheduled for Oct. 12-16.

The latest to drop out was Austrian supplier of injection molding and automation technology, Engel, which announced on July 8 that it “will not actively participate in the Fakuma in the usual manner this year.” On the same day, French automation supplier Sepro Group announced it would “substantially curtail” its Fakuma activities, after previously deciding it would not display any automation systems at its stand.

Austrian supplier of injection molding, automation and auxiliary technology, Wittmann Battenfeld, opted out first, announcing it would not participate on June 22. In that statement, the company noted that the decision was not made lightly, calling Fakuma a “top-class trade fair” but added that the company “would rather not expose its associates and visitors to such an incalculable health risk.”

Prior to that on July 3, Munich-headquartered KraussMaffei said it would not be an active participant in the show, if it does take place. Calling Fakuma one of the most important platforms for showcasing new technologies and services, KraussMaffei said that, “even under the conditions of strict hygiene and safety measures, KraussMaffei does see no viable way to offer its customers and service providers a satisfactory trade show experience.”

In its June 29th statement, P.E. Schall cited a declaration of intent issued by the state government of Baden-Württemberg on June 23, which said trade fairs with more than 1000 participating persons will once again be permitted as of Sept. 1. In its last iteration in 2018, Fakuma had 1933 exhibitors from 40 different countries.

Engel said that it would present innovations that would have launched at Fakuma this fall “in other, individual ways.” KraussMaffei said that it will continue to be available to its customers and interested parties and that it would be “happy to present our new developments and innovations in person through our sales teams and/or digitally anytime.” Wittmann Battenfeld said that the product presentations it had planned for Fakuma will now be shown in “virtual presentation.” Sepro is also investigating “offering injection molders the opportunity to learn about recent developments.” The company said it would post information about online meetings and other ways to inform customers about new developments, on its website.

