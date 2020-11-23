Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Ferris State Takes Delivery of New Zhafir Injection Machine

The university is using the Zhafir Zeres electric molding machine in an additional lab section for applied learning so there is one student at each machine versus two, reducing the number of lab partners and adhering to distancing.
Ferris State University’s Plastics Engineering Technology Lab took delivery of a 44-ton Zhafir Zeres ZE 400/120 electric molding machine in October from Absolute Haitian, the exclusive distributor of Haitian machines in the U.S. The additional press will allow the school to add a lab section to its applied learning curriculum and place one student per machine versus two to augment social distancing.

Jason Holbrook, Absolute Haitian’s Midwest Regional Sales Manager and member of the Ferris State Plastics Engineering Technology Advisory Board, facilitated the consignment machine.

Although machines are currently in high demand, Jason made the case for Absolute Haitian to deliver the ZE 400/120 to the university as quickly as possible. Tom Van Pernis, Assistant Professor at Ferris State University, noted in a release that students were running the molding machine the day after it was delivered in early October.

Absolute Haitian notes that the electric Zeres is complemented by a hydraulic circuit dedicated to injection carriage movement, core pull, ejectors and valve gates, providing students with the opportunity to see both electric and hydraulic technologies in action. The Ferris State University Plastics & Rubber Engineering Technology Program offers an A.A.S. degree in Plastics and Polymer Engineering Technology and Bachelor of Science degrees in Plastics Engineering Technology or Rubber Engineering Technology. In July, the plastics processing lab at Penn State Behrend installed a 101-ton electric Zhafir Zeres injection molding machine on consignment.

Ferris State University Zhafir Zeres

Ferris State University added a Zhafir Zeres injection molding machine to its learning lab in October. 

