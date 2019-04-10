First Production of Virgin Polystyrene from 100% Recycled Styrene Monomer

What is said to signal a ‘game changer’ in polystyrene production was recently announced by INEOS Styrolution, Aurora, Ill., following successful test runs of lab-scale quantity of general-purpose PS produced from 100% recycled styrene monomer by the company in Antwerp, Belgium. The material is the result of experimental PS production runs with styrene monomer feedstock produced from depolymerization of styrenic plastic.

The tests – done in cooperation with commercial partners and universities – resulted in the production of virgin material with the same product properties as PS produced from new styrene monomers. Commented global R&D expert Michiel Verswyvel, “We are very excited having achieved this breakthrough. Due to its relatively clean decomposition into its building blocks, polystyrene is almost designed to be recycled. Within our global project team, we are working to make this a stable process on a commercial level, by learning for example more about purity requirements of the feedstock material.”

President Alexander Glück, INEOS Styrolution Americas added that the global collaboration shows the company’s strong commitment to chemical recycling and sustainability. President Rob Buntinx for the company’s EMEA region, summed it up this way, “I am convinced that we have achieved a significant milestone in proving that polystyrene is recyclable and contributes to reducing post-consumer waste. We are now looking forward to scaling the process to an industrial level and saving valuable resources.”