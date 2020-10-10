First Recyclable All-PE Squeeze Tube with HDPE Flip-Top Cap

Hoffmann Neopac, a Swiss-based global producer of squeeze-tube plastic packaging and metal tins, has introduced what it says is the first-ever fully recyclable, all-PE tube with a PE shoulder and HDPE flip-top cap. This monomaterial solution offers recycling advantages over tubes with typical PP hinged caps. The HDPE cap reportedly exhibits excellent elastic and stress-cracking performance, equivalent to PP caps.

Neopac introduces recyclable monomaterial PE solution for squeeze tube and flip-top cap.



Neopac produces HDPE flip-top caps in sizes of 30 to 50 mm diam. The company also introduced a portfolio of PE screw caps for tubes, in sizes of 16 to 40 mm diam.