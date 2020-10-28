Former CEO and Owner of the Heubach Group Passes Away

Rainer Heubach, former chairman and owner of the Huebach Group passed away on October 21, 2020 after a brief and serious illness in Salzburg. Mr. Heubach, who took over the business from his father Dr. Hans Heubach in 1973, was a visionary entrepreneur who built the Heubach Group from a German medium-sized company into a global leader in the color pigment industry. With locations in Germany, the U.S.A., India and China, the Heubach Group is an internationally active manufacturer of corrosion protection pigments as well as organic and inorganic color pigments, hybrid pigments and pigment preparations for use in the plastics, paint, ink, and building industries, as well as for other high-quality special applications.

With the acquisition of the pigment activities of E.I. DuPont de Nemours of Newark, N.J. and the establishment of Heubach Inc. Rainer Heubach secured the important presence in North America. In 1988, Heucotech Ltd. was founded in Fairless Hills, Penn. The company took further steps towards internationalization by founding Heubach Colour Pvt. Ltd. in India (1994) and Hangzhou Heubach Pigment Co. Ltd. in China (2009). The takeover of the lightfast pigment business from Bayer in 2002 and the organic pigments business from Avecia (ex- ICI) mark further important steps in the expansion and internationalization of the group.

In 2015, Mr. Heubach handed over his business responsibilities to his son Johann Heubach who will continue the family tradition and grow the business in the spirit of his father. Rainer Heubach was a family entrepreneur who was characterized by a long-term vision, enthusiasm, curiosity, and a sense of responsibility towards his employees. He was known for his assertiveness and his in-depth specialist knowledge. He has always been valued as a tough but fair business partner in our industry.