Foster and Drake Medical Form Sales Alliance

Foster Corporation, Putnam, Conn., has entered into an exclusive sales agreement with Drake Medical Plastics Ltd., Cypress, Texas, a leader in converting high-performance polymers into stock shapes and precision parts. The agreement serves to streamline Drake's and Foster’s services to customers in the medical device marketplace globally, and creates a one-stop shop for high performance polymers in the form of machinable shapes.

Drake Medical Plastics provides "resin-to-shape" polymer conversion into rod, plate, and tube for machined components for the medical and life science industries. Stock shapes provide customers with a quick and economical route for prototypes and scaling up to commercial manufacturing. Depending on volume, machined parts can also be a flexible platform for production parts with little to no capital investment.

Currently, Foster provides highly engineered materials and compounds to be used in specialty medical and life sciences applications. With this collaboration, medical compounds including highly-filled materials will be available in machinable shapes made from Foster’s full range of polymer compounds.

Said president of Drake Medical Plastics Steve Quance, “We are very excited to be working with Foster, a world class company that shares our passion for customer success. This agreement will streamline customer’s access to the medical polymer component solutions they require”.

Said Larry Johnson, Foster’s v.p. of business development,“We are extremely happy to enter into this exclusive sales agreement with Drake Medical Plastics. Our focus on problem-solving with highly engineered polymer solutions in the medical market segment is in direct alignment with Drake’s strategy. Both of our companies focus heavily on great customer service and meeting critical customer expectations.”