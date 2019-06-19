  • PT Youtube
Foster Breaks Ground on New Plant Expansion for Medical-Grade Polymers

Strong growth in the medical and pharmaceutical market sectors drives Foster to expand.

Compounder and distributor of medical-grade plastics Foster Corp. has broken ground on a new state-of-the-art 55,780 ft2 manufacturing facility that is adjacent to its headquarter in Putnam, Conn. This new expansion comes only a few years after Foster opened a new pharmaceutical building for its “Delivery Science” business.

Said Foster Corp., CEO and owner Larry Acquarulo, “Foster’s recent growth has necessitated the new building as both our compounding and distribution businesses have grown to the point that space would become a limiting factor for Foster if we didn’t make this move. The new building will not only allow our growth to continue, but it will also allow us to grow in new markets where we haven’t been able to compete in the past, including larger volume medical applications.”

The new facility will house both compounding manufacturing assets and as well as hold inventory for Foster’s growing distribution business. The company plans to invest heavily to further expand its capabilities and market footprint within the next five to six years.

