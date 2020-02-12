Foster Corp. Partners with LioChem to Expand Medical Color Masterbatch Capability

Foster Corporation, Putnam, Conn., has entered into a new partnership with LioChem, a leader in polymer solutions for medical device and pharmaceutical applications, is pleased to announce a new partnership with LioChem, Conyers, Ga., a global player in masterbatch and colorants in the plastics industry. LioChem’s expertise will serve to augment, and expand, Foster’s current capability in supply of medical color masterbatches by offering larger volume capability as well as providing expertise in critical color matching situations with excellent color match turn-around service levels.

LioChem’s Lioplax MD color masterbatch products are custom formulated and manufactured exclusively for the critical medical device market using FDA approved 21 CFR 73 Subpart D pigments. These products are also available in a wide variety of base carrier medical grade biotested (USP Class VI/ISO 10993) polymers which can withstand a variety of sterilization techniques. Applications for Lioplax MD masterbatch products include medical housings, surgical instruments, fluid management, dialysis, packaging, medical tubing, respiratory & anesthesiology, endoscopy, labware as well as many other medical application segments.

Says Foster’s market development manager Marcela Linares, “LioChem are experts in color, and color masterbatch products. Because of this expertise they can provide knowledgeable technical support to potential customers looking for guidance regarding their medical color needs. The company’s extensive experience with pigments, additives, and resins provides a unique opportunity to support design, prototyping, and production in large and small volumes for critical applications.”

Linares notes that demand for color is quickly growing for the medical market, yet at the same time medical color needs are getting more complex. “With the addition of the LioChem partnership, we (Foster) will strengthen our capabilities and expand our offerings to satisfy the color compound needs of our customers; which will enable them to get to market faster with the confidence that their products will comply with the regulatory needs that the medical device industry requires.”