FPA Develops Roadmaps to Guide Packaging Supply Chain Players on Aligning Flexible Packaging to Circular Economy Framework

The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) has developed five roadmaps to assist companies in moving towards a circular economy. The roadmaps are designed for FPA members, policymakers, NGOs, consumer product companies, consumers, local municipalities, and other associations to advance sustainability and circular economy packaging efforts.

▪ Moving Toward a Circular Economy via Packaging Collection

▪ Moving Toward a Circular Economy via Packaging Design

▪ Moving Toward a Circular Economy via Packaging End Markets

▪ Moving Toward a Circular Economy via Packaging Reprocessing

▪ Moving Toward a Circular Economy via Packaging Sortation

FPA notes that the renewed focus on collecting and recycling packaging materials to foster a circular economy is evident across the packaging value chain. To close the gaps and move the industry forward with flexible packaging aligned to a circular economy framework, roadmaps are needed to guide key players involved in the packaging supply chain. While not all actions in the roadmaps apply to every company, individual organizations should:

▪ Look for insights, direction, and priorities for their own individual organization

▪ Identify collaborative relationships to help achieve their goals

▪ Identify how to work with the FPA to influence future industry opportunities

▪ Identify technology and investment opportunities

▪ Understand how their organization plays a critical role in the system of driving flexible packaging to a circular economy ▪

▪ Customize the roadmaps for their organization to set strategic goals for 2025 and 2030.

FPA partnered with PTIS, LLC and Priority Metrics Group (PMG) on the development of the roadmaps and the recent research report, Flexible Packaging Path to a Circular Economy, that explores the future of sustainability and flexible packaging through 2030. It provides information, knowledge, and insights related to flexible packaging and sustainability, circular economy, legislative trends, impacts to the industry along with key outcomes, and actions to enable the industry to align with circular economy principles where materials are collected, sorted, processed, and turned back into new products or packaging.