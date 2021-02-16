} Freezing Weather Conditions in the Gulf Coast Suspend Production of Polyolefins | Plastics Technology
Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Chemical Foaming Agents for molding and extrusion
Materials | 1 MINUTE READ

Freezing Weather Conditions in the Gulf Coast Suspend Production of Polyolefins

Several Texas-based olefin/polyolefin production facilities shuttered.

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

ExxonMobil PE pellets

Force majeure type actions reportedly are being taken by several major key olefin and polyolefin suppliers due to the unprecedented freezing weather conditions in Texas and other areas of the Gulf Coast, that have led to significant power outages. Health and safety of employees are cited as the primary contributing factor.

At least three suppliers have officially notified customers of such actions, including Formosa Plastics at it Point Comfort, Texas site, which reported that the majoring of its complex has discontinued operations for PE, PP and olefins production.

Both Ineos Olefins & Polymers and LyondellBasell have notified customers of force majeure declarations for PP. An ExxonMobil Chemical source has confirmed that due to the freezing weather conditions coupled by the curtailment of natural gas supplies throughout Texas, the company has safely shut down its Beaumont and Baytown area polyolefin production facilities.

Other suppliers, including Dow, Westlake and CP Chem are reported to have production issues.

RELATED CONTENT

  • The Strain Rate Effect

    The rate of loading for a plastic material is a key component of how we perceive its performance.

  • When It Comes to Nylon, Don’t Do the Math

    Chemistry is seldom as simple as it looks. Polymer chemistry takes the complexity up a notch. Nylon chemistry is about much more than doing the math.

  • Melt Flow Rate Testing–Part 1

    Though often criticized, MFR is a very good gauge of the relative average molecular weight of the polymer. Since molecular weight (MW) is the driving force behind performance in polymers, it turns out to be a very useful number.

Chemical Foaming Agents CFAs molding & extrusion

Resources

Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying