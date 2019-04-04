FreshSafe PET Technology from KHS Meets APR’s Recyclability Criteria

KHS’ FreshSafe PET technology offers the beverage and food industries a unique alternative. A wafer-thin protective layer of chemically pure glass on the inside wall of the PET container combines product protection with full bottle-to-bottle recycling. PET bottles coated using Plasmax barrier technology have been recognized as being 100% recyclable by the Association of Plastics Recyclers (APR).

The wafer-thin glass coating applied to the inside wall of the bottle is washed off during the recycling process, producing “pure PET.”

With this technology, sensitive products such as juice, wine, sauce and liquid food are protected from oxidation and carbonated beverages from carbon dioxide loss. In addition, compared to standard composite materials, the coating process reportedly provides a much better barrier quality and ensures much longer product shelf lives.

“This technology considerably facilitates recycling and at the same time improves the barrier properties of PET bottles,” says Steve Alexander, executive director of the APR. Through its recognition program, the organization aims to improve the recycling quality of plastic bottles.

According to Jon Elward, head of plastic packaging at KHS USA Inc, interest among bottlers is growing in the system that has already been tried and tested many times over on the market. “With the recognition issued by the APR bottlers, recyclers can be more confident the technology supports the American PET recycling market,” Elward says. “This is a significant step in further establishing this technology.”