FreshSafe PET Technology from KHS Meets APR’s Recyclability Criteria

Related Topics:
KHS’ FreshSafe PET technology offers the beverage and food industries a unique alternative. A wafer-thin protective layer of chemically pure glass on the inside wall of the PET container combines product protection with full bottle-to-bottle recycling. PET bottles coated using Plasmax barrier technology have been recognized as being 100% recyclable by the Association of Plastics Recyclers (APR).
The wafer-thin glass coating applied to the inside wall of the bottle is washed off during the recycling process, producing “pure PET.”
With this technology, sensitive products such as juice, wine, sauce and liquid food are protected from oxidation and carbonated beverages from carbon dioxide loss. In addition, compared to standard composite materials, the coating process reportedly provides a much better barrier quality and ensures much longer product shelf lives.
Editor PickPlastics Industry Fly-In on March 27
This year’s Fly-In attendees will hold over 100 meetings with elected officials and their staff on the Hill