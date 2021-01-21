Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Micro-Molding | 1 MINUTE READ

Freudenberg Medical Adds Six Machines

The Arburg, Wittmann Battenfeld and Toyo machines installed in Baldwin Park, Calif. support component production for in-vitro diagnostic test kits.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Freudenberg Medical (Beverly, Mass.) has added six injection molding machines including three new Arburg molding machines, a workcell for two-shot molding and a Wittmann Battenfeld micro molding machine with in-process visual inspection capability to its thermoplastic molding site in Baldwin Park, Calif.

A company spokesperson told Plastics Technology that the machine additions will boost molding capacity at the site by 10%, with two Toyo machines added along with the Arburg and Wittmann Battenfeld machines. That Wittmann Battenfeld micromolding cell is not the company’s first foray into the technology. The spokesperson noted that Baldwin Park has had micromolding capabilities for several years thanks to an Arburg machine with a micromolding unit. The company didn’t have to to expand its cleanroom footprint to accommodate the new machines.

The new machines range in size from 15 to 110 tons. Added for in-vitro diagnostic test kit component production, the new machines include two-shot processing capabilities that Freudenberg says help streamline manufacturing, reduce SKUs, improve part quality, and reduce costs.

Freudenberg Medical

Three new Arburg’s were among the injection molding machines Freudenberg added to its site in Baldwin Park, Calif.

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine