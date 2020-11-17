Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Medical | 1 MINUTE READ

Freudenberg Medical Opens New Global Headquarters in Massachusetts

The greenfield site in Beverly covers 36,000-ft2, will employ 48 and provide LSR and thermoplastic injection molding on presses ranging in tonnage from 40 to 220 tons.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Freudenberg Medical, a designer and manufacturer of medical devices and components with 11 manufacturing operations and more than 1700 associates globally, has established a newly built site in Beverly, Mass., as its new global headquarters.

Freudenberg’s presence in Massachusetts goes back to 1989, when it opened an operation in Gloucester. In 2019, headquarters were moved to temporary offices in Gloucester. Prior to that, corporate functions were distributed across several locations, a spokesperson told Plastics Technology.

The ISO 13485 certified and FDA-registered Beverly site, which will process medical and implant-grade silicones and thermoplastics, covers 36,000-ft2 and includes a Class 8 cleanroom space for molding and assembly. The company declined to say how many total injection molding machines it would run in Beverly, but did say the fleet will cover clamp forces from 40 to 220 tons, and the overall operation will have 48 employees. The spokesperson told Plastics Technology, that including the building, total investment was $6 million.

Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical has opened a new 36,000-ft2 headquarters in Beverly, Mass. 

Related Topics

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending