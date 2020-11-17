Freudenberg Medical Opens New Global Headquarters in Massachusetts

Freudenberg Medical, a designer and manufacturer of medical devices and components with 11 manufacturing operations and more than 1700 associates globally, has established a newly built site in Beverly, Mass., as its new global headquarters.

Freudenberg’s presence in Massachusetts goes back to 1989, when it opened an operation in Gloucester. In 2019, headquarters were moved to temporary offices in Gloucester. Prior to that, corporate functions were distributed across several locations, a spokesperson told Plastics Technology.

The ISO 13485 certified and FDA-registered Beverly site, which will process medical and implant-grade silicones and thermoplastics, covers 36,000-ft2 and includes a Class 8 cleanroom space for molding and assembly. The company declined to say how many total injection molding machines it would run in Beverly, but did say the fleet will cover clamp forces from 40 to 220 tons, and the overall operation will have 48 employees. The spokesperson told Plastics Technology, that including the building, total investment was $6 million.

