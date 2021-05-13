Gardner Business Media Announces Inaugural Top Shops Expo + Conference

An extension of the annual Top Shops Benchmarking programs conducted by several of its publications, Gardner Business Media (Cincinnati, Oh.) announced a new Top Shops Expo + Conference. Debuting October 12–14, 2021, at the Duke Energy Convention Center (Cincinnati, Oh.), the Top Shops Expo will combine three days of exhibits, presentations and networking opportunities, focused on “delivering a range of supply chain solutions to North American durable goods manufacturing businesses,” according to a release.

Gardner said the new event’s purpose is to raise the profile and redefine the potential of North American manufacturing by providing participants with unique insights and business solutions. At the event, Top Shops benchmarking data will be shared and analyzed, and exhibits and technical presentations will highlight manufacturing advances. In addition, North American-based production sourcing, reshoring and onshoring will be promoted via business networking in the Top Shops Sourcing pavilion.

Annual Top Shops Benchmarking reports are compiled by Gardner Business Media publications Modern Machine Shop, Plastics Technology, Products Finishing and CompositesWorld. The Top Shops Expo will mark the first time the breadth and depth of that data, and its unique insights into U.S. manufacturing, will be presented together.

“The past year has reinforced and refocused the power and potential of North American durable goods manufacturing,” Gardner’s Dave Necessary said in a release. “It has also introduced some of the challenges and opportunities present in the industrial supply chain. Top Shops Expo is a platform to continue growing North American industrial production by getting manufacturing together. Not just getting companies and people together, but providing an environment that brings together data, technology and business information that make progress possible.”

In addition to data and technical presentations based on the Top Shops surveys; supplier exhibits; and the Sourcing Pavilion, the inaugural event will also feature the Annual Top Shops awards program and the Additive Manufacturing Expo (AME). AME will co-locate with Top Shops and exhibit hall registrants will receive complimentary access to the AME showfloor.

The all new Top Shops Expo + Conference will include presentations on the Top Shops benchmarking programs, technical presentations, networking events, a sourcing pavilion and more.