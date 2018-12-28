General Polymers Adds A.Schulman's Compounds to its Arsenal

Fast-growing national plastics distributor General Polymers Thermoplastic Materials, Fairlawn, Ohio, has expanded its offerings further with the addition of A. Schulman compounds. With the recent acquisition of A. Schulman by Houston-based LyondellBasell, there has been adjustments made to their distribution strategy for future, focused growth opportunities with their focused distribution partners.

Schulman’s broad and every-expanding portfolio of high-performance plastic compounds and resins range form engineered polymers and alloys and soft-touch TPEs, to polyolefin compounds and flame-retardant concentrates.