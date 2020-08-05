General Polymers Further Expands Thermoplastic Distribution Network in North America

Further expansion of its national distribution network in the Western Midwest has been announced by General Polymers Thermoplastic Materials, Auburn Hills, Mich.. This fast growing, customer-driven distributor of compounded and engineered thermoplastics has beefed up its geographic reach in North America by adding commercial coverage in North America throughout the Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Dallas/Fort Worth Texas regions.

The company prides itself in being focused on being a value-driven solution with it selection of compounded and engineered thermoplastics, rather than focusing on volume-driven business. Their broad range of products—from volume commodity thermoplastics and high-performance engineering resins such as PPE/PPO and PPS to TPEs, specialty compounds and long-glass compounds—include NSF or UL certified materials and specialty materials requiring automotive approvals.