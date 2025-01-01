Geon Buys Medical Compounder Foster

GEON Performance Solutions has acquired Foster Corp., a compounder of biomedical polymers used in the high-growth health care and medical device industry.

The move is intended to broaden GEON’s portfolio in the medical market, where it currently offers rigid and flexible PVC and TPE compounds as well as contract manufacturing services. Its Clinton, Tennessee, facility is ISO 13485:2016 certified, the medical industry's international standard for the manufacture of medical devices.

Based in Putnam, Connecticut, Foster, which is also ISO 13485:2016 certified, offers formulation, development and production of custom medical compounds, implantable materials, engineered polymers, thermoplastic polyurethane elastomers and polymer enhancements. It also offers a range of services in clean and white room manufacturing facilities.

“This strategic acquisition broadens GEON’s portfolio of medical polymer solutions to offer a full spectrum of materials to medical companies,” notes GEON CEO Tracy Garrison. “Foster has an impressive 36-year track record of delivering highly innovative, market-leading technologies for lifesaving medical devices. We are privileged to partner with their team to further strengthen and expand this tradition of excellence.”

Adds Foster President and CEO Larry Acquarulo, “GEON is the ideal partner to leverage Foster's strengths and augment its capabilities to better serve unique customer needs. We are proud that Foster’s commitment to quality and innovation will live on with GEON.”