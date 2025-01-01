Geon Buys Medical Compounder Foster
Move intended to broaden GEON’s portfolio in the medical market.
GEON Performance Solutions has acquired Foster Corp., a compounder of biomedical polymers used in the high-growth health care and medical device industry.
The move is intended to broaden GEON’s portfolio in the medical market, where it currently offers rigid and flexible PVC and TPE compounds as well as contract manufacturing services. Its Clinton, Tennessee, facility is ISO 13485:2016 certified, the medical industry's international standard for the manufacture of medical devices.
Based in Putnam, Connecticut, Foster, which is also ISO 13485:2016 certified, offers formulation, development and production of custom medical compounds, implantable materials, engineered polymers, thermoplastic polyurethane elastomers and polymer enhancements. It also offers a range of services in clean and white room manufacturing facilities.
“This strategic acquisition broadens GEON’s portfolio of medical polymer solutions to offer a full spectrum of materials to medical companies,” notes GEON CEO Tracy Garrison. “Foster has an impressive 36-year track record of delivering highly innovative, market-leading technologies for lifesaving medical devices. We are privileged to partner with their team to further strengthen and expand this tradition of excellence.”
Adds Foster President and CEO Larry Acquarulo, “GEON is the ideal partner to leverage Foster's strengths and augment its capabilities to better serve unique customer needs. We are proud that Foster’s commitment to quality and innovation will live on with GEON.”
Related Content
-
Engineering Resins Compounder Expands to Take on More Scrap
Polymer Resources responds to sustainability push by upgrading plant with grinding and shredding equipment to take on both postindustrial and postconsumer reclaim.
-
Configuring the Twin Screw Extruder: Part 4
For many compounding operations, material is fed to the extruder at the feed throat. This is the case when feeding a single polymer or a blend of polymers mixed with solid additives. Some ingredients, however, present a challenge in feeding. Here’s how to solve to them.
-
Strategically Manage Pressure to Help Ensure Quality in Co-Rotating Twin-Screw Extrusion
Pressure measurement provides an invaluable window into any extrusion process, but it must also be strategically managed at every stage of the process to ensure a quality part is being extruded.