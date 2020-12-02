Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
End Markets | 1 MINUTE READ

Graham Names Alpert Medical Extrusion Manager

Veteran tubing guru Alpert to be part of machine builder's technical and customer support, including product development and system testing.

Jim Callari

Editorial Director, Plastics Technology

Graham Engineering Corp. has named well-known tubing expert Larry Alpert to the new position of medical extrusion technology manager in a move the machine builder says represents an expansion of its commitment to the medical device industry.

In this role, Alpert will be a member of the sales, service and process technology teams responsible for technical and customer support, including product development and system testing.

Medical Tubing Expert Larry Alpert Joins Graham


“Larry brings extensive knowledge of the extrusion sector of the medical device industry,” says Michael Duff, v.p of sales and service. “That combined with his strong leadership capabilities makes him a valuable resource for our customers in the tubing and related markets.”

Larry joins Graham Engineering after a stint at his own consulting firm, Med1Extrusion, LLC, where he assisted clients in all operations from component development to facilities design. He has more than 40 years of experience in the plastics extrusion industry, working in technical capacities with processors such as Adam Spence Corp., Command Medical, Flourtek, Putnam Plastics, and Boston Scientific.

Graham markets medical extrusion systems under the American Kuhne brand.

 

