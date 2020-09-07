Graham Partners Assembles Medical Molding Group

Graham Partners, a private investment firm, has helped assemble what it calls “a premium medical-device manufacturing platform of scale” through its portfolio company, Medbio LLC, Grand Rapids, Mich. In 2018, Graham made a substantial investment in Medbio, a contract manufacturer specializing in cleanroom injection molding for medical and biotech customers. The firm has 45 injection presses from 17 to 350 tons.

In February 2019, Medbio acquired AIM Plastics, Clinton Township, Mich., an injection molder (30+ presses from 35 to 440 tons) and moldmaker focused primarily on medical markets, with a 6000-ft2 Class 7 cleanroom. Then in September 2020, Medbio added to its growing stable Polymer Conversions, Inc. (PCI), Orchard Park, N.Y., a full-service medical-device contract manufacturer that specializes in complex thermoplastic injection molding and value-add assembly. It has 26 presses of up to 390 tons.