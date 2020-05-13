Guill Tool Launches In-House Rheology Lab

Global manufacturer of extrusion tooling Guill Tool, West Warwick, R.I., has opened an in-house rheology laboratory, which reportedly makes the company the only extrusion tooling manufacturer in the industry with such a capability. The company built its own rheology lab as it sought to obtain better results and minimize the time it takes between testing and production. The lab features several key machines that ensure optimum results, when testing materials, especially new compounds to be extruded. The testing equipment includes a hybrid rotational rheometer, a differential scanning calorimeter (DSC), and a thermal conductivity meter.

Not only can Guill gather data the in the same way third-party testing facilities do, but it can also interpret that data as it applies specifically to extrusion. Whereas third-party testing facilities simply supply data, not recommendations, Guill is now equipped to both test its customers’ materials and work with them to create extrusion tooling that will give them a competitive edge. Accurate simulation and interpretation by extrusion experts greatly reduces the number of physical reworks needed as the tooling has a greater chance of producing a good product at the outset. In-house testing also speeds up the turnaround on test results, reducing delays during the tool design process and offering better control over the processes and test parameters.

The new Guill rheology lab processes standard materials, custom formulas and it is equipped to mix materials. These materials include thermoplastics, TPEs, all types of rubber and silicone. Information from the lab is transmitted directly to the Guill engineering department via computer link for review by the design team. The lab is also offered for use by extruders and chemical formulators, among others in the industry, according to sales manager Bill Conley.

