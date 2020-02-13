GW Plastics Expands Vermont Facility

GW Plastics—the global provider of tooling, injection molding, and contract manufacturing headquartered in Bethel, Vt.—has added a 13,000 ft² Class 8 cleanroom and 17,000 ft² of warehousing space to its facility in Royalton, Vt. in response to growing business in medical device business. The cleanroom has the capacity to hold up to 30 injection molding machines; a company spokesperson told Plastics Technology that plans are in place to install up to 15 presses in 2020.

Investing more than $10,000,000 in construction, new technology, and equipment, the company has also added more than 30 new employees. The spokesperson said added capabilities resulting from the investment will include automated press-side assembly and packaging primarily to support new, complex medical device programs.

GW Plastics first established its Royalton facilities in the late 1980s with the relocation and expansion of its mold making division, and Process Development Center. An injection molding facility was added in 1999, with silicone molding tacked on in 2008. After five expansions in total, the 24-acre campus now houses GW Plastics’ Product Development Center; Process Development and Training Center; Mold-Making Division; GW Plastics Royalton molding facility; and GW Silicones. The latest expansion pushed the Manufacturing and Technology Center to 90,000 ft².

GW Plastics facility in Royalton, Vt. has expanded five times since opening in the late ‘80s—the newest expansion adds 30,000 ft2.