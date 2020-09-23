Hahn Automation’s New Healthcare Technology Center

Hahn Automation in Germany, parent of Hahn Plastics Automation in Windsor, Conn., has a new technology center for the healthcare sector. This results from Hahn’s acquisition of Invotec Deutschland GmbH in August, now operating as Hahn Automation Süd GmbH. The former Invotec specializes in automation system integration for production of cardiovascular devices, surgical devices, drug-delivery systems, and biomedical microelectromechanical systems (bio-MEMS). Invotec has operations in Miamisburg, Ohio, and Brooklyn Park, Minn.



Hahn Automation also includes Waldorf Technik, which has a strong focus on robotic automation of injection molding for medical and other components.