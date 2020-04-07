Hahn Group Acquires Dahl Automation

HAHN Group GmbH (Frankfurt, Germany) has acquired DAHL Automation (Meinerzhagen, Germany) an integrator and contract partner for robotic brands like Universal Robots and Kuka, as well as suppliers of AMRs (Autonomous Mobile Robot) and AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicle) like MiR, Nipper and Robotize. DAHL has 30 employees in Meinerzhagen with experience in designing automation systems utilizing cobots, grippers, image processing systems and more.

Detlev Dahl, founder and managing director of DAHL Automation, will continue to lead the company. In a release, Dahl said the move will help it expands its range of services along with the sister companies in the HAHN Group, as well as opening up new industries and markets. HAHN’s portfolio companies include GeKu, Invotec, REI Automation, rethink robotics, waldorf technik, WEMO and more. The company employs approximately 1400 staff at 27 locations. In the U.S., the company is represented by HAHN Plastics Automation Inc., headquartered in Connecticut.

