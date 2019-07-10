  • PT Youtube
7/10/2019

Hasco Opens Hot Runner Technical Center in Austria

Hasco has headquartered its hot runner operations in Guntramsdorf since 2014; the new expansion features a SmartPower 120/350 injection molding machine from Wittmann Battenfeld.

Hasco’s hot runner business opened a new technical center in Austria built around a Wittmann Battenfeld SmartPower 120/350 servo-hydraulic injection molding machine. About 40 of Hasco Austria GmbH’s 110 employees work in the hot runner segment. In total, Hasco’s hot runner business employs 70.

In the new technical center in Guntramsdorf, in addition to the SmartPower 120/350 molding machine, there is a ATON plus dryer and a TEMPRO plus D model dual-zone temperature controller, also from Wittmann Battenfeld. The dryer and temperature controller are integrated in the Unilog B8 machine control system. 

 

In a release, Hasco said that the new technical center will speed up product development and enable new hot runner technology research.

