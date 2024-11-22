Hoffer Plastics Creates, Fills Sustainability Role

Custom injection molder Hoffer Plastics (South Elgin, Illinois) has hired Hannah Mooberry as its new environmental and sustainability specialist. In a release, the company says this hire reinforces the company’s long-term vision of sustainability. Mooberry is a a recent graduate of Northern Illinois University where she earned a degree in environmental studies and policy.

Hannah Mooberry fills the newly created environmental and sustainability specialist role at Hoffer Plastics.

Source: Hoffer Plastics

In this new role, Mooberry will be responsible for developing and implementing comprehensive sustainability strategies. These include partnering with Hoffer’s facilities to implement a reuse/regrind program and reduce landfilled plastics. In addition, she will be developing a carbon emissions calculator to evaluate waste, electricity, water consumption, upstream and downstream distribution, and transportation, as well as working with internal teams toward ISO 14001 certification. She will also work to enhance product recyclability and stay apprised of industry trends and regulatory requirements.

The creation of this position follows Hoffer Plastics being named as one of IndustryWeek’s Best Plant award winners in September in recognition of its innovation, quality and operational efficiency. Hoffer stated that building off that recognition, Mooberry will lead initiatives that focus on measuring and minimizing the environmental impact of the company and help its customers meet rising sustainability demands.