HP is 3D Printing Parts to Help Battle the Coronavirus Pandemic

3D printing providers are responding to the COVID-19 crisis in big ways including producing face shields and prototyping COVID-19 test kits. The latest announcement comes from HP who is mobilizing its 3D printing teams, technology, experience, and production capacity to help deliver critical parts in the effort to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.



More than 1000 3D printed parts have already been delivered to local hospitals. HP’s 3D R&D centers in Barcelona, Spain; Corvallis, Oregon; San Diego, California; and Vancouver, Washington are collaborating with partners around the world in a coordinated effort to increase production to meet the most urgent needs. Initial applications being validated and finalized for industrial production include face masks, face shields, mask adjusters, nasal swabs, hands-free door openers and respirator parts. HP is also coordinating with government, health, and industry agencies in numerous countries to ensure a synchronized and effective approach.



“HP and our digital manufacturing partners are working non-stop in the battle against this unprecedented virus. We are collaborating across borders and industries to identify the parts most in need, validate the designs, and begin 3D printing them,” said Enrique Lores, President and CEO, HP Inc. “Our deepest appreciation goes to our employees, partners, customers, and members of our community for their tireless efforts to support the medical professionals making a difference on the front lines.”

3D Printed Parts

HP’s global network of manufacturing partners is working to ensure that the 3D printed parts are available in any region around the world.

Some of the first applications being validated and produced include:

Hands-Free Door Opener: Door handles are among the most germ-infested objects in houses, hospitals, factories, and elderly homes. This adapter allows for easy and more sanitary opening with an elbow.

Mask Adjuster: Many hospital staff are required to wear masks for long periods of time. This clasp is designed to improve comfort and alleviate associated ear pain.

Face Shields: Face shields are one of the highest-need personal protection items. Brackets to hold the shield and comfortably fit the wearer are a critical component.

Many more applications are in the testing and validation phase and are expected to begin production soon, including:

Field Ventilator: 3D printed parts for a mechanical bag valve mask (BVM) that is designed for use as a short-term emergency ventilation of COVID-19 patients. This simplified design enables a robust and less-complex device, facilitating its rapid production and assembly.

FFP3 Face Masks: Effective protective gear is needed for medical providers to treat the volume of expected COVID-19 patients. HP is validating several hospital-grade face masks and expects them to be available shortly.

HP and its partners will be making the validated design files for many of the parts that do not require complex assembly freely available at this website for download.

3D designers and innovators who wish to join the battle against COVID-19 can contribute new applications and ideas at this website.

If you need support with application development or would like to order parts please submit your request here.

FFP3 Mask producing using HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology.