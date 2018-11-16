HRSflow Moves Into Larger Service Center in Mexico

HRSflow, the hot runner division of Italy’s INglass S.p.A., relocated its Mexican service center to a larger facility at the Industrial Park Sotavento in Querétaro, Mexico. The previous service center, also in Querétaro, originally opened in 2016. The new location covers 2691 ft2.

The company also announced that it will be adding an engineering position dedicated strictly to the Mexican market, and in the future, it plans to establish dedicated positions in the new service center, including administration, logistics, and technical and sales support.

México Area Manager Paolo Brait said in a release that the company has more than 6000 hot runner systems in operation in Mexico, adding that the new facility will improve HRSflow’s ability to service its customers.

Brait told Plastics Technology that HRSflow currently has five employees in Mexico, and that future plans include hiring additional employees, although, at this time, Brait said HRSflow is not sure how many. The new space includes a meeting room that will allow video conferencing with clients, and the overall storage space for spare parts has been increased. Brait said that automotive is the largest market for HRSflow in Mexico, noting that other large sectors served locally include logistics and environmental.